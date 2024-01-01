Billy Joel assures New Year’s Eve audience he’s not leaving Long Island

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel rang in 2024, not at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, but at the UBS Arena in his home of Long Island, New York. And he took the opportunity to assure hometown fans that he’s not leaving the area, even though he’s put one of his Long Island mansions on sale for $49 million.

“Just because I’m selling that house doesn’t mean I’m leaving Long Island. I still have a house on Long Island,” Billy said, referring to his home in the upscale village of Sag Harbor.

He added, “I’m just gonna spend a little more time in Florida, like old Jewish guys from Long Island do.”

Besides, Billy joked, his mansion, which he’s been renovating for five years, is so expensive that nobody will be able to afford the 26-acre waterfront property.

Billy’s New Year’s Eve show was attended by his daughter Alexa Ray Joel, as well as his friend, legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb, who he saluted by performing a brief instrumental version of one of Webb’s iconic songs: “Wichita Lineman.”

In addition to well-known hits like “My Life,” “Big Shot,” “You May Be Right,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Allentown” and “River of Dreams,” the show — Billy’s first at the UBS Arena — also featured some deeper cuts. Among them: “Big Man on Mulberry Street,” “Everybody Loves You Now,” “Half a Mile Away” and “Souvenir.”

When the clock struck midnight, Billy and the band launched into the traditional New Year’s song “Auld Lang Syne,” followed by The Beatles‘ “All You Need Is Love.”

Billy’s first show of the New Year will be January 11 at Madison Square Garden. He’ll end his record-breaking residency at the legendary venue in July 2024.

