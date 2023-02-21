Billy Joel and wife honored for Hurricane Ian relief work in Florida

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for The Everglades Foundation

Billy Joel may be in a “New York State of Mind,” but he and his wife, Alexis, were honored over the weekend at a benefit hosted by The Everglades Foundation for the work they’ve done for the people of Florida.

Billy and Alexis were honorary chairs for the event called Foreverglades. They were recognized for the work they’ve done through their charity, The Joel Foundation, in providing long-term recovery assistance to Florida residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

As winter residents of Florida, the cause is particularly important to the couple. At the event, they also announced a new gift to expand a pre-K-to-12 literacy education program in Florida’s Lee County.

Lionel Richie provided the entertainment at the Palm Beach event, performing hits like “All Night Long,” “Brick House” and “Easy” for the star-studded crowd.

The Everglades Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to restoring and protecting America’s Everglades.

