‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Music Awards: Glass Animals wins Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals brought the heat to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, winning Top Rock Artist. This marks their first major win at the BBMAs.

The British band, who headed into the night with four nominations, saluted their fellow nominees in the category. Said frontman ﻿Dave Bayley, “Joe [Seaward] and I were literally just whispering, saying, ‘We are the least rock and roll people in the world and we will never win this award.'”

“But we did!'” continued Bayley. “We’re officially rock and roll. And I can’t wait to tell my mom. Thank you so much, guys.”

Glass Animals were pitted against Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, Italian rock band Måneskin

and twenty one pilots for Top Rock Artist. They were also nominated for Top Streaming Song, Top Duo/Group and, for their hit single “Heat Waves,” Top Viral Song.

