‘Billboard’ Music Awards complete winners list

NBC

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and broadcast live on NBC. Sean “Diddy” Combs served as the host of this year’s ceremony.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Top Artist

Drake

Top Female Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist

Drake

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Top New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Hot 100 Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Hot 100 Song

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Radio Songs Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Ed Sheeran

Top Tour

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Top Soundtrack

Encanto

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Top Rap Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Top Country Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Top Rock Album

twenty one pilots, Scaled And Icy

Top Latin Album

KAROL G, KG0516

Top Dance/Electronic Album

ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers

Top Christian Album

Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

Ye, Donda

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS

Top Streaming Song

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Selling Song

BTS, “Butter”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Top Collaboration

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Viral Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

Måneskin, “Beggin'”

Top Latin Song

Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song

Ye, “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song

Ye, “Hurricane”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.