Biggest Office Pet Peeves Today.

Truthfully, no one can do anything right in the office.
A new study surveyed more than 1,000 Americans to find out the truth behind office pet peeves. For the study, researchers asked participants about how often each scenario (below) happens at work and how angry it makes them. They created a “tilt factor,” which essentially was a measure used to calculate how annoying and how common each instance is inside an office. Here are the results…
- Not enough coffee left in the pot.
- Coworkers coming to work sick.
- Coworkers coming in late or leaving early.
- Printer out of paper, jammed or broken.
- Coworkers chatting with each other or on the phone in a shared room.
- A/C too cold.
- A/C too hot.
- Slow Wi-Fi.
- No clean dishes to use.
- People using your mug.
- Not enough interaction with colleagues.
- Coworkers not washing hands before leaving the bathroom.
- Elevator out of service.
- Coworkers’ bad breath or body odor.
- Coworkers texting/browsing social media during work hours.
- Not enough sockets available.
- Coworkers’ chewing on pens/pencils.
- Malfunctioning hardware or slow computer.
- Conversations about politics or religion.
- Not enough parking space.
- People calling or arranging meetings to discuss things that “could have been an email.”
- Coworkers or clients following up too soon.
- People using too much cologne or perfume.
- Too many meetings.
- People using too much jargon and buzzwords.
- Company firewall.
- Depressing decor or bad lighting.
- Being involved in conversations in a bathroom.