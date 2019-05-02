Biggest Billboard Music Awards AFTER Party!

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always JUST stay in Vegas. After our HUGE Jonas Brothers announcement yesterday. Joe did a thing…
After the Billboard Music Awards, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated in quite a special way: a surprise wedding ceremony. https://t.co/5b4i3vqIIu pic.twitter.com/uzA9eWRCpn
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 2, 2019
Elvis officiated AND they used Ring Pops instead of real rings? I can’t frickin’ love this story ANY more. I bet the vodka crans were real. That’s the kind of drink you have before getting hitched on a whim in Vegas and LOTS of them.
Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC
— Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019
Is it me or are their outfits ON POINT?
JOE AND SOPHIE GOT MARRIED WITH….. RING POPS pic.twitter.com/kSd8ZeXa0W
— ♡ (@zionphases) May 2, 2019
When I get an invitation to a wedding it always feel like a bill. I mean you gotta get a gift, right? This is one wedding that couldn’t possible have sucked though. Actually with Ring Pops playing such a big part I I may not be able to back up that statement.