Biggest Billboard Music Awards AFTER Party!

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always JUST stay in Vegas.  After our HUGE Jonas Brothers announcement yesterday.  Joe did a thing…

Elvis officiated AND they used Ring Pops instead of real rings?  I can’t frickin’ love this story ANY more.  I bet the vodka crans were real.  That’s the kind of drink you have before getting hitched on a whim in Vegas and LOTS of them.

Is it me or are their outfits ON POINT?

When I get an invitation to a wedding it always feel like a bill.  I mean you gotta get a gift, right?  This is one wedding that couldn’t possible have sucked though.  Actually with Ring Pops playing such a big part I I may not be able to back up that statement.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
