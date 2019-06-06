Bigfoot: What the FBI Knows

There’s a report that the FBI has made public after testing hairs found purportedly left behind by Bigfoot himself! You’ve gotta’ be impressed I used the word “purportedly”.

The FBI analyzed a sample of alleged Bigfoot hairs in the 1970s "in the interest of research and scientific inquiry" that turned out to be deer hairs, according to newly released records https://t.co/W9GamHJLpi pic.twitter.com/Ur8XQzm8K6 — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2019

So what’s the first thing my brain tells me after reading this: Holy COW Bigfoot is a DEER? Well that’s how my mind processed the information but that’s not incredibly accurate.

I have friends that go on Bigfoot hunts, plan vacations around Bigfoot conventions and have Harry and the Hendersons on a perpetual loop in their family room. They are INVESTED in this information. I sincerely hope this newly released information doesn’t break their heart or their (Bigfoot) spirit.