Credit: BigStockPhoto

Bigfoot: What the FBI Knows

June 6, 2019

There’s a report that the FBI has made public after testing hairs found purportedly left behind by Bigfoot himself!  You’ve gotta’ be impressed I used the word “purportedly”.

So what’s the first thing my brain tells me after reading this:  Holy COW Bigfoot is a DEER?  Well that’s how my mind processed the information but that’s not incredibly accurate.

I have friends that go on Bigfoot hunts, plan vacations around Bigfoot conventions and have Harry and the Hendersons on a perpetual loop in their family room.  They are INVESTED in this information.  I sincerely hope this newly released information doesn’t break their heart or their (Bigfoot) spirit.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.