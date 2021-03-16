Big Grammy sales bumps for Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, BTS & more

Francis Specker/CBS

The broadcast TV ratings for the Grammy Awards were pretty bad, but the performances were all pretty good — enough that all the songs performed on the show saw significant sales increases.



Billboard reports that, according to initial reports from MRC Data, the songs performed on the show experienced a combined overall 330% sales increase on March 14, the day of the telecast, compared to how much they sold the day before.

According to initial reports, some of the top-selling songs from the telecast were BTS‘ “Dynamite,” which experienced a sales bump of more than 2,700%; Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar,” up 945%; Billie Eilish‘s “everything i wanted,” up 812%; and “The Bones” by Maren Morris, up 641%.

Some current hits also saw sales increases, but not by as much. For example, Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now” were only up 121% and 98%, respectively.

The biggest sales leap among songs performed on the show was for the country song “Black Like Me” by Mickey Guyton — those sales increased by more than 13 thousand percent.

And though it wasn’t performed on the show, sales of Beyoncé‘s Grammy-winning song “Black Parade” jumped 743% the day of the telecast.

There were also sales leaps for songs and albums in the categories presented on-air: Dua Lipa‘s Future Nostalgia, the Best Pop Vocal Album winner, saw sales increase by 11%, while Taylor Swift‘s folklore, the Album of the Year, saw sales increase 3%.

All these numbers could further increase in the coming days, says Billboard.

By Andrea Dresdale

