Beyond “Take On Me”: ‘A-ha: The Movie’ is coming

In the U.S., Norwegian pop group A-ha is best known for their groundbreaking 1985 video and hit song “Take On Me,” but apparently, there’s more to the story — so much more that an entire documentary on the group is on its way.

Variety reports that A-ha: The Movie has just closed a deal for U.S. distribution, following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. According to Variety, the documentary examines the “creative clashes, ambitions and stormy relationships” of A-Ha’s three founding members.

“The band really deserves it; they need to be discovered by everybody who thinks they only had one hit,” director Thomas Robsahm tells Variety.

In the U.S., “Take On Me” reached number two, and then A-ha had only one additional top 20 hit: “The Sun Always Shines on TV.” However, in the U.K., they continued to chart throughout the ’80s and ’90s, and even scored a top 10 in 2006, while in their home country of Norway, they’ve had nine number-one hits. Worldwide, they’ve sold more than 50 million records.

It’s also worth noting that A-ha were tapped to record the title song for the 1987 James Bond film The Living Daylights, which starred Timothy Dalton as 007. While the tune didn’t chart in the U.S., it was a top-five hit in the U.K.

