Beyoncé fans in UK say Renaissance Tour presale is a “fiasco”

Carlijn Jacobs/Parkwood/Columbia

Looks like Ticketmaster might have to worry about the Beyhive soon because some of Beyoncé‘s British fans are having trouble getting tickets to her tour.

Bey announced the Renaissance Tour, her first in about seven years, on Wednesday, and some select venues are already having a presale — such as London’s O2 Arena. Unfortunately, it appears people are having the same kind of difficulties Taylor Swift fans had when it comes to buying presale tickets for the tour.

One angry member of the Beyhive called the presale a “waste of time” after waiting in line behind 200,000 people and leaving left empty-handed. Numerous stories with similar claims began flooding Twitter, with some calling the presale another fiasco due to site crashes, long wait times, glitches in the queue and other difficulties.

Here in the U.S., ticket presales start February 6 for those who signed up via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology at beyonce.livenation.com.

Insiders agree this marks a new test for Ticketmaster, which is looking to redeem itself following the disastrous rollout of the Swift presale.

The Hollywood Reporter says demand for Bey’s Renaissance Tour is predicted to rival that of Taylor’s tour. Ticketmaster released a statement about the changes it made to ensure more tickets wind up in fans’ hands.

“It’s expected there will be more demand than there are tickets available and a lottery-style process will determine which registered Verified Fans receive a unique access code for the sale and which are put on the waitlist,” the company said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.