‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ actor Luke Perry, dead at 52

Beloved actor, Luke Perry passed away Monday due to a massive stroke. Perry was 52.  According to Perry’s publicist, he was hospitalized last week and surrounded by loved ones until his last day. At this time, no further details have been released.

Many remember Perry as Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills 90210” (1990-2000) and Fred Andrews on “Riverdale” (2016-2019). He also appeared in many other television series and films, including“Fifth Element,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

Perry will be deeply missed by those who loved him both on and off the big screen.

“I always felt like something of an outsider. But I identified with people up on the screen. That made me feel like I wanted to be up on the screen too. I felt like eventually I would get there.” — Luke Perry, IMDb

 

