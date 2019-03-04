‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ actor Luke Perry, dead at 52

Beloved actor, Luke Perry passed away Monday due to a massive stroke. Perry was 52. According to Perry’s publicist, he was hospitalized last week and surrounded by loved ones until his last day. At this time, no further details have been released.

Many remember Perry as Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills 90210” (1990-2000) and Fred Andrews on “Riverdale” (2016-2019). He also appeared in many other television series and films, including“Fifth Element,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

Perry will be deeply missed by those who loved him both on and off the big screen.

“I always felt like something of an outsider. But I identified with people up on the screen. That made me feel like I wanted to be up on the screen too. I felt like eventually I would get there.” — Luke Perry, IMDb

BREAKING: Actor Luke Perry, known for his iconic roles in "Riverdale" and "90210," has passed away following a massive stroke. He was 52. https://t.co/C9x7j88nqD pic.twitter.com/lENYTq0qRp — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry, the actor best-known for roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and #Riverdale, has died after suffering a massive stroke https://t.co/CB5kR0ppaQ pic.twitter.com/XkCjJv1yHo — Variety (@Variety) March 4, 2019

FACT: Luke Perry is the reason I had sideburns in high school. Forever Dylan. 🙏🏼 #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/K53Xwl18k9 — Felix 📻 (@FelixRadio) March 4, 2019

Before '90210,' Luke Perry starred in the #BuffyTheVampireSlayer movie in 1992. 'Buffy' series creator @joss paid tribute to Perry on Twitter: "Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone" https://t.co/W8zExJeHnM pic.twitter.com/RkBzuv9H0y — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry. Brought a James Dean coolness to early 90s TV, and made a teen soap about spoilt rich kids edgier than it had any right to be. He has stood out in anything I’ve seen him in since. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DMgwsVzEm5 — David Kidd (@davidpkidd) March 4, 2019

Join the conversation on WARM 106.9 Facebook and Instagram!