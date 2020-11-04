Betty the Weather Cat

A weatherman’s cat stole the show when she decided to show up during his broadcast.

The attention that Betty has brought is more than he had expected

Jeff Lyons, who is the Chief Meteorologist at WFIE-TV

says “the outpouring for this silly cat has been crazy.”

he’s been a meteorologist for 34 years at a local TV station.

so he’s used to being known around this area (southern Indiana),

but this is something that has really thrown him for a loop!”

His kids told him “Betty has gone viral.”

Betty has been with the Lyons family for over a decade and she wasn’t adopted,

she just showed up on our windowsill about 11 years ago.

And now she is the star of the local weather segment.

