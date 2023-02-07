Bette Midler to be honored at the Costume Designers Guild Awards

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Bette Midler has worn some outrageous costumes over the years, and now she’s being honored for it. Variety reports the singer/actress will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award at this month’s 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The award honors “individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers.”

“In my very long career, I have been blessed to work with some of the greatest costume designers ever in the worlds of stage and film,” Bette shares. “It’s been a wild ride, and I am delighted that they have chosen me as their honoree this year; I truly owe them everything. I look forward to thanking each and every one of them; geniuses all.”

Previous recipients of the Distinguished Collaborator Award include Meryl Streep, Quentin Tarantino, Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.

The CDGAs are happening February 27 at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

