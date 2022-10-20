Best States for Weddings 2022

It’s safe to say the wedding industry is booming again after nearly two years of restrictions, lockdowns and regulations due to the COVID-19 virus.
With a new wedding season upon us, a study from Rare Carat, an online diamond marketplace, reveals that states that are seeing the most weddings in 2022.
Americans will spend $68.7 billion in 2022 on wedding rings, venues, dinner, music, flowers, photography and more — up from $25.7 billion in 2020, according to Rare Carat.
Top 3:
3. Rhode Island
2. Washington
1. New York
So I guess it is cool to stay in town for your wedding!!!
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069