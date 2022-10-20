Best States for Weddings 2022

schepniy|BigStock

It’s safe to say the wedding industry is booming again after nearly two years of restrictions, lockdowns and regulations due to the COVID-19 virus.

With a new wedding season upon us, a study from Rare Carat, an online diamond marketplace, reveals that states that are seeing the most weddings in 2022.

Americans will spend $68.7 billion in 2022 on wedding rings, venues, dinner, music, flowers, photography and more — up from $25.7 billion in 2020, according to Rare Carat.

Top 3:

3. Rhode Island

2. Washington

1. New York

So I guess it is cool to stay in town for your wedding!!!

Full Story: HERE

