Best TV Show of All Time

Best TV show of all times, you might think it has got to be Seinfeld.
- Friends – 43%
- Seinfeld – 40%
- Game of Thrones – 37%
- Three’s Company – 36%
- Frasier – 36%
- The Office – 36%
- MASH – 35%
- Battlestar Galactica – 30%
- The Simpsons – 29%
- The Wire – 28%
- Twin Peaks – 27%
- Family Guy – 27%
- The Sopranos – 26%
- Sex and the City – 24%
- American Dad – 23%
- Law and Order – 23%
- Grey’s Anatomy – 23%
- Bob’s Burgers – 23%
- Community – 21%
- Big Brother – 21%
