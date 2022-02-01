Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Best TV Show of All Time

Families In Living Room With Remote Control And Flat Screen Tele
Best TV show of all times, you might think it has got to be Seinfeld.

  1. Friends – 43%
  2. Seinfeld – 40%
  3. Game of Thrones – 37%
  4. Three’s Company – 36%
  5. Frasier – 36%
  6. The Office – 36%
  7. MASH – 35%
  8. Battlestar Galactica – 30%
  9. The Simpsons – 29%
  10. The Wire – 28%
  11. Twin Peaks – 27%
  12. Family Guy – 27%
  13. The Sopranos – 26%
  14. Sex and the City – 24%
  15. American Dad – 23%
  16. Law and Order – 23%
  17. Grey’s Anatomy – 23%
  18. Bob’s Burgers – 23%
  19. Community – 21%
  20. Big Brother – 21%

