Best States To Retire In [recent list]

February 15, 2020

Weather it be sunshine, convenience, family,

To determine the best states to retire, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of retirement-friendliness. Our analysis examines affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. Read on for our findings, insight from a panel of experts and a full description of our methodology.  FULL updated 2020 LIST HERE.

Several lists are out, and many similar.  Even Nasdaq gets in on the action with their Top 5 HERE.

CNBC Top 5 HERE.

Seems no matter who does the list, FLORIDA tops it.

After all those years of work, let’s keep as much money as possible in our pockets while we enjoy the ‘golden’ years:)

