Plan Your FALL TRIP To See Colors [list & crafts]

Labor Day has come and gone, pumpkin spice is wafting through the air, and drug store shelves are already being stocked with Halloween candy. No doubt that the autumn season brings many changes, but none are more spectacular than this: Billions of leaves are turning from green to auburn and gold. Right?

Well, if you’re thinking to yourself that ‘the colors don’t seem as vibrant this year’, well you’re right. They are not.

This is due to some drier months we had.

According to KING 5 NEWS:

May is a particularly important month for trees in the Pacific Northwest. This past May brought only 0.12 inches of rain when we typically see close to two inches.

