Credit: neelsky | BigStockPhoto.com

Plan Your FALL TRIP To See Colors [list & crafts]

September 17, 2019

Labor Day has come and gone, pumpkin spice is wafting through the air, and drug store shelves are already being stocked with Halloween candy.  No doubt that the autumn season brings many changes, but none are more spectacular than this: Billions of leaves are turning from green to auburn and gold.  Right?

Well, if you’re thinking to yourself that ‘the colors don’t seem as vibrant this year’, well you’re right.  They are not.

This is due to some drier months we had.

According to KING 5 NEWS:

May is a particularly important month for trees in the Pacific Northwest. This past May brought only 0.12 inches of rain when we typically see close to two inches.

That lack of rain means many of the trees lining our streets will likely not be able to put on as good of a show this fall as they otherwise would.   Read full story (HERE).

But you can still experience the breathtaking hues of red, orange, and yellow at several parks and gardens within minutes of Seattle.  Check out that list (HERE).

Venture out a little further like through our beautiful passes, mother nature promises not to disapoint.  Plus it’s always fun to take a road trip.  Check out these Fall Color Road Trip Locations (HERE).

Or if you rather, perhaps during your lunch hour you can sit right here and enjoy some country living Fall colors right (HERE).

Credit: 13-Smile | BigStockPhoto.com

If you do decide to explore, pick up some of those beautiful fall leaves as we have some really fun DIY projects here.  Perfect for the upcoming holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving. (awesome table decorations) Get started (HERE).  Includes a photo gallery to browse through.

And check out the fun crafts for the kiddos with the leaves and things they pick up along the way (HERE).

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
