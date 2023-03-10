Best Toddler Parenting Advice Ever

zhuravlev|BigStock

Put them in water or outside!

This advice was highlighted by The Motherhood Project in 2021 and has been shared on Facebook more than 123,000 times.

The “water or outside” advice is generally used for babies or toddlers who are inconsolable, as wee ones are known for screaming like banshees for no apparent reason and throwing conniption fits with no apparent prompting.

“Apparent” is the key here, of course—logically, there must be some reason for wailing as if being tortured—but most babies and most toddlers aren’t able to verbally articulate their issue, and sometimes that issue might be as simple as “I don’t want to be where I am or doing what I’m doing.”

