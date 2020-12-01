‘Twas the night before Christmas and across the map, every child was playing with a holiday app.

The holiday season means festive parties, volunteering, family gatherings,

and last-minute shopping—one seriously jam-packed schedule.

That’s why just like Santa, you need a bag of the best holiday apps for kids to use on tablets, s

mart phones and MP3 players, keeping little hands busy while you check items off your to-do list.

Appy Holidays

Christmas Fun – All in One Holiday Spirit HD!