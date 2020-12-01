‘Twas the night before Christmas and across the map, every child was playing with a holiday app.
The holiday season means festive parties, volunteering, family gatherings,
and last-minute shopping—one seriously jam-packed schedule.
That’s why just like Santa, you need a bag of the best holiday apps for kids to use on tablets, s
mart phones and MP3 players, keeping little hands busy while you check items off your to-do list.
Appy Holidays
Christmas Fun – All in One Holiday Spirit HD!
Brainzy
Click here to play Brainzy.
Tacky’s Christmas
Winter Land
Dora’s Christmas Carol Adventure HD
PopOut! The Night Before Christmas
Santa’s Christmas Village
Crazy Coin Christmas
A Charlie Brown Christmas
123 Coloring: Hanukkah Coloring Book
Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights StoryChimes
Full List: HERE Click on the pic for the app.
And we can’t forget Norad. This is the website
but it is also an app.
