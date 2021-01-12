Best Cities to Live in Without a Car

Michele Ursi \BigStock

In a car-obsessed culture, more Americans than ever prefer to get around on their own two feet.

Living without wheels, using public transit and walking are increasingly

common as Americans’ main means of travel,

especially with more of us working from home during the pandemic.

So which city is best equipped to make your carless lifestyle problem-free?

LawnStarter ranked 2021’s Best Cities for Living Without a Car.

1. San Francisco, CA

2. Portland, OR

3. Washington, DC

4. Boston, MA

5. New York, NY

6. Honolulu, HI

7. Oakland, CA

8. Providence, RI

9. Minneapolis, MN

10. Seattle, WA

Yikes we barely made it into the top 10.

Full Story and Full List: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069