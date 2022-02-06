Best Cities for Valentines Day

dizainstock|bigstock

As the saying goes, “money can’t buy love.” But it certainly can express it.

This year, Americans collectively will spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s day gifts — from greeting cards to jewelry to a special night out — with the average lovebird shelling out $175.

But you don’t need to empty your wallet just to show your romantic side. Depending on where you go and what you do, a sweet evening can be inexpensive and still have the same quality. You just need to be in the right place with the right budget.

With love in the air, WalletHub played cupid to determine the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day. We compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 27 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to cost of a three-course meal for two. Read on for the winners, more insight from a panel of experts, and a full description of our methodology. For interesting stats about the holiday, check out WalletHub’s Valentine’s Day Fun Facts infographic.

City Rank San Francisco, CA 1 Seattle, WA 2 Honolulu, HI 3 Orlando, FL 4 San Diego, CA 5 Washington, DC 6 Portland, OR 7 Las Vegas, NV 8 Scottsdale, AZ 9 New York, NY 10 San Jose, CA 11 Austin, TX 12 Chicago, IL 13 Denver, CO 14 Pittsburgh, PA 15 Virginia Beach, VA 16 Raleigh, NC 17 Albuquerque, NM 18 Boston, MA 19 Los Angeles, CA 20 Tampa, FL 21 Atlanta, GA 22 Colorado Springs, CO 23 Houston, TX 24 Gilbert, AZ 25 Nashville, TN 26 Charlotte, NC 27 Lexington-Fayette, KY 28 Chesapeake, VA 29 Anchorage, AK 30 Minneapolis, MN 31 Jacksonville, FL 32 Irvine, CA 33 Plano, TX 34 San Antonio, TX 35 Louisville, KY 36 St. Petersburg, FL 37 Chandler, AZ 38 Phoenix, AZ 39 Durham, NC 40 Jersey City, NJ 41 Fort Worth, TX 42 Reno, NV 43 Cincinnati, OH 44 Dallas, TX 45 Sacramento, CA 46 Fremont, CA 47 Columbus, OH 48 Oakland, CA 49 St. Louis, MO 50 Corpus Christi, TX 51 Madison, WI 52 Greensboro, NC 53 Boise, ID 54 Henderson, NV 55 Baltimore, MD 56 Oklahoma City, OK 57 Omaha, NE 58 Anaheim, CA 59 El Paso, TX 60 Miami, FL 61 St. Paul, MN 62 Santa Ana, CA 63 Bakersfield, CA 64 Indianapolis, IN 65 Norfolk, VA 66 Aurora, CO 67 Chula Vista, CA 68 Tucson, AZ 69 Mesa, AZ 70 Irving, TX 71 Arlington, TX 72 Laredo, TX 73 Kansas City, MO 74 Tulsa, OK 75 Winston-Salem, NC 76 Philadelphia, PA 77 Riverside, CA 78 New Orleans, LA 79 Wichita, KS 80 Glendale, AZ 81 Buffalo, NY 82 Long Beach, CA 83 Fort Wayne, IN 84 Lincoln, NE 85 Stockton, CA 86 Milwaukee, WI 87 Baton Rouge, LA 88 Garland, TX 89 Lubbock, TX 90 Fresno, CA 91 Memphis, TN 92 Toledo, OH 93 Cleveland, OH 94 North Las Vegas, NV 95 Birmingham, AL 96 Newark, NJ 97 Detroit, MI 98 San Bernardino, CA 99 Hialeah, FL 100

