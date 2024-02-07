Seattle Best Cities for Singles

Valentine’s Day is typically viewed as a day filled with love — or a cloudy day looming over singles’ minds.

Fifty-seven percent of single adults are not interested in a relationship or casual dating right now, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

But the holiday centered around spreading and receiving love is celebrated each Feb. 14, and a new study suggests there are certain states that are better for singles than others.

WalletHub compared over 182 U.S. cities across three main categories: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

Within those categories, 35 other key indicators went into the list of the best cities for singles, including average restaurant meal cost, average cocktail price, movie costs, job growth rate, housing affordability, weather, safety — and even the average monthly fitness club fee.

Counting down to the best, the top 10 cities for singles are …

10. Portland, Oregon

9. Tucson, Arizona

8. Madison, Wisconsin

7. Tampa, Florida

6. Reno, Nevada

5. Austin, Texas

4. Atlanta

3. Denver

2. Las Vegas

1. Seattle

WalletHub named Seattle the best city to be single in the U.S. for a few reasons.

The company said the city has good options in terms of restaurants, social clubs and venues to meet other singles.

It also noted that Seattle is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and has one of the highest median annual household incomes, at just over $70,000.

The one downfall, WalletHub noted, was that the city is far from the cheapest.

Full Survey: HERE

