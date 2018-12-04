Credit: photosimysia | BigStockPhoto.com

Best Christmas Cookies Ever! Chocolate Crinkles [recipe & video]

I remember my mom making these when I was a kid.  Years went by and in just recent I asked her to start baking them again.  They take just a bit of work, but sooooooooo worth it.   Her recipe below:

CHOCOLATE CRINKLE COOKIES

  • 12 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup light or dark brown sugar, tightly packed
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup natural cocoa powder
  • 1 Tablespoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 2 cups powdered sugar, for rolling

Same recipe and ‘how to’ instructions (HERE)

All Recipes has a similar recipe…

And after you make, share & eat those you’ve GOT to try these ‘Easiest-Ever Sugar Cookie Bars’ (HERE)

