Best Christmas Cookies Ever! Chocolate Crinkles [recipe & video]

I remember my mom making these when I was a kid. Years went by and in just recent I asked her to start baking them again. They take just a bit of work, but sooooooooo worth it. Her recipe below:

CHOCOLATE CRINKLE COOKIES

12 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup light or dark brown sugar, tightly packed

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup natural cocoa powder

1 Tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup mini chocolate chips

2 cups powdered sugar, for rolling Same recipe and ‘how to’ instructions (HERE) All Recipes has a similar recipe…

And after you make, share & eat those you’ve GOT to try these ‘Easiest-Ever Sugar Cookie Bars’ (HERE)