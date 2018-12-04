Best Christmas Cookies Ever! Chocolate Crinkles [recipe & video]

I remember my mom making these when I was a kid. Years went by and in just recent I asked her to start baking them again. They take just a bit of work, but sooooooooo worth it. Her recipe below:
CHOCOLATE CRINKLE COOKIES
- 12 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup light or dark brown sugar, tightly packed
- 4 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup natural cocoa powder
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
- 2 cups powdered sugar, for rolling
