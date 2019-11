Oh celebrities… Always going ALL out on Halloween. Why? Cause they have the money and, most of all, time TO go all out on Halloween.

There have been A LOT of celeb costumes to catch up with–we've rounded up the best ones 👇https://t.co/JunUeTHVX4 — Access (@accessonline) November 1, 2019

Heidi Klum once again spent 12 hours in the chair for her Halloween transformation. The last time I spent12 hours doing anything I think I was in line at the DOL.