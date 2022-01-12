Best and Worst States to Raise Kids

monkeybusinessimages |bigstock

Where does Washington fall?

Finding the best place to settle down and raise a family can prove a tough choice, with different levels of import placed on the various factors in play, depending on who’s being asked. WalletHub looked at more than four dozen metrics in five main categories to help ease the research: family fun (e.g., attractions, fitness and rec centers, and parks and playgrounds); health and safety, which includes pediatricians per capita, water and air quality, life expectancy, and the violent crime rate; education and child care; affordability (including home costs, paid family leave, and family income); and socioeconomics, which looks at such factors as divorce rates, the share of families living in poverty, and job security. Massachusetts shot to the top of the rankings, while Mississippi brought up the bottom. Here, the top 10 and bottom 10 states:

Best States

Massachusetts New York Vermont (No. 1 in “Health & Safety” and “Socioeconomics” categories) Minnesota Nebraska New Hampshire Connecticut (No. 1 in “Affordability” category) Washington North Dakota New Jersey (No. 1 in “Education & Child Care” category)

Worst States

Georgia Nevada Alabama Arkansas West Virginia (last in “Family Fun” category) Oklahoma South Carolina Louisiana (last in “Socioeconomics” category) New Mexico (last in “Education & Child Care” category) Mississippi (last in “Health & Safety” category

Full Story: HERE

