Credit: BigStockPhoto

Best AND Worst States for Summer Road Trips

June 18, 2019

Spoiler alert:  Washington State just misses the to 10… but several states close by are a dream to pack up the family and hit the road!

Now here’s to surviving hundreds of miles of road trip and still being on speaking terms.!  Seriously, being confined to a car for mile after mile can put a strain on any relationship.

Also… anyone who knows me becomes quickly aware a ride with me is also a concert… featuring… me.  Apologies to anyone who steps into my rig for the singing.  It can’t be helped.

Please also remember the rules for each road trip member’s assigned seat.

Driver:  Drive, Focus on Road, Don’t Kill Us

Passenger:  Navigate, Stay Awake, DJ

Back Seat:  Pass Out Snacks, Complain About Legroom, Nap

Drive safe and enjoy some of the most beautiful things our great country has to offer this summer!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.