Best and Worst Race Horse Names

Peter Knighton|BigStock

‘Tis the season of fascinators, bow ties, bright colors, mint juleps, and betting on horses.

Even though horse racing has dozens of races throughout the year, and tracks all across the country, the time of year ahead of the Triple Crown races is the most well-known and popular for horse racing enthusiasts.

When it comes to your racehorse name, what might it be? Horse.Bet has also created a racehorse name generator for you to discover what your horse would be called if it was racing in this year’s Triple Crown races.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069