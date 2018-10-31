Best (and Safe) TRICK-or-TREAT Locations [list of malls/retail locations] Near Seattle

There’s a reason why ZILLOW list Seattle (and all the areas near) top 10 for best cities to TRICK-OR-TREAT! And most start early for the kiddos, and a handful indoors even. Check it out below:
SEATTLE (or close to)
Magnolia Village
W. McGraw St.
Seattle, WA 98199
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Fremont Neighborhood
N. 34th St. to N. 46th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Admiral District (West Seattle)
California Ave. S.W. & S.W. Admiral
Seattle, WA 98116
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.–6 p.m.
Upper Queen Anne Ave.
From McGraw St. to Galer St.
Seattle, WA 98199
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
University Village
2632 N.E. University Village St.
Seattle, WA 98105
When: 4pm – 6pm
NORTH SEATTLE
Northgate Mall
401 N.E. Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
206-362-4778
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Country Village Shops
23718 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell, WA 98021
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.–6 p.m. & 5 p.m.-7 p.m. along Main St. in downtown Bothell
Downtown Edmonds
Main St. & 5th Ave. N.
Edmonds, WA
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (flash mob from 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)
EAST of SEATTLE
Marketplace @ Factoria with WARM 106.9
4055 Factoria Square Mall S.E.
Bellevue, WA 98006
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.
Crossroads Bellevue
15600 N.E. 8th St.
Bellevue, WA 98008
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Redmond Town Center
7525 166th Ave. N.E.
Redmond, WA 98052
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
SOUTH of SEATTLE
Kent Station
417 Ramsay Way
Kent, Wa 98032
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
The Outlet Collection
1101 Outlet Collection Way
Auburn, Wa 98001
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
List SOURCE and more about each (HERE).