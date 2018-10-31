Best (and Safe) TRICK-or-TREAT Locations [list of malls/retail locations] Near Seattle

There’s a reason why ZILLOW list Seattle (and all the areas near) top 10 for best cities to TRICK-OR-TREAT! And most start early for the kiddos, and a handful indoors even. Check it out below:

SEATTLE (or close to)

Magnolia Village

W. McGraw St.

Seattle, WA 98199

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Fremont Neighborhood

N. 34th St. to N. 46th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Admiral District (West Seattle)

California Ave. S.W. & S.W. Admiral

Seattle, WA 98116

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.–6 p.m.

Upper Queen Anne Ave.

From McGraw St. to Galer St.

Seattle, WA 98199

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

University Village

2632 N.E. University Village St.

Seattle, WA 98105

When: 4pm – 6pm

NORTH SEATTLE

Northgate Mall

401 N.E. Northgate Way

Seattle, WA 98125

206-362-4778

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Country Village Shops

23718 Bothell Everett Hwy

Bothell, WA 98021

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.–6 p.m. & 5 p.m.-7 p.m. along Main St. in downtown Bothell

Downtown Edmonds

Main St. & 5th Ave. N.

Edmonds, WA

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (flash mob from 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)

EAST of SEATTLE

Marketplace @ Factoria with WARM 106.9

4055 Factoria Square Mall S.E.

Bellevue, WA 98006

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Crossroads Bellevue

15600 N.E. 8th St.

Bellevue, WA 98008

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Redmond Town Center

7525 166th Ave. N.E.

Redmond, WA 98052

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

SOUTH of SEATTLE

Kent Station

417 Ramsay Way

Kent, Wa 98032

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

The Outlet Collection

1101 Outlet Collection Way

Auburn, Wa 98001

When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

List SOURCE and more about each (HERE).