Best 25 TV Shows in the Past 25 Years

Gomolach|BigStock

Rotten Tomatoes is celebrating 25 years so they posted this list of BEST shows.

1. Breaking Bad

2. The Sopranos

3. The Wire

4. Mad Men

5. Succession

6. The Leftovers

7. Game Of Thrones

8. Twin Peaks: The Return

9. Lost

10. Six Feet Under

11. Fleabag

12. Ted Lasso

13. Better Call Saul

14. BoJack Horseman

15. Curb Your Enthusiasm

16. Atlanta

17. Stranger Things

18. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

19. The Office US

20. The West Wing

21. The Americans

22. Parks and Recreation

23. Arrested Development

24. Watchmen

25. Chernobyl

Full Story: HERE

