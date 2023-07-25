Best 25 TV Shows in the Past 25 Years

Rotten Tomatoes is celebrating 25 years so they posted this list of BEST shows.
1. Breaking Bad
2. The Sopranos
3. The Wire
4. Mad Men
5. Succession
6. The Leftovers
7. Game Of Thrones
8. Twin Peaks: The Return
9. Lost
10. Six Feet Under
11. Fleabag
12. Ted Lasso
13. Better Call Saul
14. BoJack Horseman
15. Curb Your Enthusiasm
16. Atlanta
17. Stranger Things
18. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
19. The Office US
20. The West Wing
21. The Americans
22. Parks and Recreation
23. Arrested Development
24. Watchmen
25. Chernobyl
