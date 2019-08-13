Best 24-Hour Marinades: Let’s Get Our Grill On! [recipes]

Depending on the meat (and acidity of marinade) for me determines ‘how long’. Chicken is always best (bone in) with a 24-hour. And in some cases, the steaks (below) are delish too! I like the 24-hour as I can prep the night before. But, if you have a few hours and need to throw something together for the grill, we have those below as well…

