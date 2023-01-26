Bernie Taupin releasing memoir, ‘Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me,’ next fall

Hachette Books

Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin is ready to tell his story. The songwriter just announced he’s releasing his memoir, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me, on September 12.

“I loved writing, I loved chronicling life and every moment I was cogent, sober, or blitzed,” Bernie shared. “I was forever feeding off my surroundings, making copious notes as ammunition for future compositions.” He added, “The thing is good, bad, or indifferent I never stopped writing, it was as addictive as any drug.”

According to Hachette Books, which is publishing the memoir, Taupin’s story will be told “in a non-linear yet grounded narrative,” noting it “allows the reader to witness events unfolding from Taupin’s singular perspective, sometimes front and center, sometimes from the edge, yet always described vibrantly, with an infectious energy that only a vivid songwriter’s prose could offer.”

