Bernice Lerner, author of ‘All the Horrors of War’–her mother a Jewish teen, survived WWII

Bernice Lerner is an author and senior scholar at Boston University’s Center for Character and Social Responsibility. Bernice joins us to introduce us to her mother, one of the main characters, subjects of her new book: All the Horrors of War–A Jewish Girl, A British Doctor, and the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen. This is a war story different than any we have read or seen before. We are at the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. We can commemorate it with reading 2 new perspectives of that time–truly compelling stories. Bernice’s mother, Ruth Mermelstein, was just 14 when her family was ripped from their Romania home in 1944. The fact she and 1 sister survived the horrific concentration camp can only be thought of as miraculous.

www.bernicelerner.com