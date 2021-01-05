Berlin's Terri Nunn apologizes for performing at maskless Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

Alison Buck/WireImage

of '80s hitmakers has issued a lengthy apology following backlash over her performance at a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by President

In a statement, posted on Berlin’s Facebook page, the “Take My Breath Away” singer explains that she saw her performance as apolitical, and had no idea that the party would shun COVID-19 protocols, such as masks and social distancing.

“I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I’d known what I learned while I was there. My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that’s not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well,” Nunn writes.

“The contract stated it was a small Covid-safe event for the members of Mar-a-Lago,” Nunn she continues. “Unfortunately it was not Covid-safe anywhere in Florida. I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required. I thought I was current on all Covid news everywhere, but clearly I was not,”



“I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago’s lack of regard for the pandemic and if I’d known I would never have gone,” Nunn adds. “Once I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the event as quickly as I could. It is a mistake I regret.”

She concludes, “My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them. I have been and always will be fully supportive.”

The Beach Boys, Vanilla Ice and Taylor Dayne also performed at the event. Dayne tweeted and then deleted a comment — which was captured and posted — in which she said she was “saddened” by the backlash; Ice, meanwhile, defended his appearance.

By Andrea Dresdale

