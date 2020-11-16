Berlin reimagines past hits with orchestra for new album 'Strings Attached'

Credit: Sorin Sorason

Berlin will release a new studio album called Strings Attached on November 27 that features the 1980s New Wave band revisiting a variety of their best-known songs with accompaniment from a full philharmonic orchestra.

The 12-track collection includes reimagined versions of songs spanning the group’s entire career, including symphonic renditions of the chart-topping 1986 ballad “Take My Breath Away,” from the Top Gun soundtrack; the top-30 1984 hit “No More Words”; and the early-’80s gems “The Metro,” “Sex (I’m A…)” and “Masquerade.”

Berlin’s current lineup features the band’s three core founding members — frontwoman Terri Nunn, bassist John Crawford and keyboardist David Diamond.

Berlin’s most recent previous album, Transcendence, was released in 2019.

Here’s the full track list for Strings Attached:

“Take Your Turn”

“The Metro”

“No More Words”

“Take My Breath Away”

“Masquerade”

“Now It’s My Turn”

“Sex (I’m A…)”

“On My Knees”

“Like Flames”

“Will I Ever Understand You”

“You Don’t Know”

“Hideaway”

