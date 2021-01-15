Ben and Jerry’s to the Rescue

Dmitriev Mikhail|Bigstock

We’ve all been there, you’re watching TV eating dessert and pup is staring you down.

You drop some on the floor for your fur baby but you know people food, especially

desserts are not good for pooches.

Enter Ben and Jerry’s.

The iconic ice cream chain is releasing a line of desserts made especially for dogs,

aptly titled “Doggie Desserts.”

They’re made with a sunflower butter base, making them safe for dogs to enjoy.

There are currently two flavors in the line, and true to Ben & Jerry’s form,

they sound delicious (don’t judge me). First up is Pontch’s Mix,

made with peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and next is Rosie’s Batch,

made with pumpkin and mini cookies.

(BTW if you wanna see the dogs that inspired the names, take a look at the office dogs of Ben & Jerry’s here!).

It’s the perfect little something for your dog to enjoy while you both sit on the couch and binge

your reality TV of choice!

