Ben Affleck says his kids were starstruck when they met Taylor Swift

Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Kids say the darndest things, but parent Ben Affleck said his children were rendered speechless when he took them to meet their idol, Taylor Swift.

Appearing recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ben swapped stories with Kelly about how they were let down by their normally chatty children.

Kelly recalled how she arranged to have her youngsters River Rose and Remington Alexander meet Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

“My kids, all of a sudden, like the loudest kids on the planet, [would] not speak,” the “Piece by Piece” singer shared, admitting that she was embarrassed by their sudden silence. “I’m like, ‘What’s happening to you right now?'”

Ben said he knew the struggle well, because he was let down by his daughters when they “clam[med] up” around Taylor and only stared at her with wide, unbelieving eyes.

“I was like, ‘We came all the way here! Say something!’,” he hilariously recalled and mimicked their stunned facial expressions. He joked that he then assured the “Shake It Off” singer he was not lying about his daughters being huge fans.

Kelly noted that those situations make you “look like a liar,” and joked that she would have told Taylor, “I swear they know your songs!”

Affleck is the father of daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina Rose, 12, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. The former couple also have a nine-year-old son together, Samuel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.