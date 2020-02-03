Credit: BigStockPhoto

Beer Cans With Dogs For Adoption~A Twist In The Story

February 3, 2020

Monica Mathis was surfing the internet when she came across the viral story and saw a familiar face.

The story of the brewery putting adoptable dogs on beer cans went viral last month and helped a woman from Minnesota

reunite with the best furr-iend she’d lost in 2017.

Monica Mathis was looking at the dogs and “I was like oh my gosh, that’s Hazel,” Mathis tells Bay News 9.

Hazel escaped home and her microchip paperwork was lost, making it impossible to update her information.

Mathis lost hope until she spotted the pup on a beer can.

Hazel, renamed Day Day by the shelter, was one of the four dogs on the brewery’s beer cans,

but was not as lucky as the other three dogs in getting adopted so quickly.

The Manatee Humane Society says it was meant to be that Hazel be reunited with her real family.

Now, the animal shelter’s working to send Hazel back home for free.

Full Story and Beer Cans: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only