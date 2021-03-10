Bee Gees biopic on the way, directed by Kenneth Branagh

And the next legendary music act to get the big-screen biopic treatment is — The Bee Gees.

Already the subject of the recent acclaimed HBO documentary, How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, the chart-topping group will now have its story told by Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning actor/director Kenneth Branagh, who’s directing the project for Paramount, Variety reports.

British playwright, director, screenwriter, author and comedian Ben Elton, best-known in the U.S. for scripting the Queen musical We Will Rock You, will write the film. Steven Spielberg‘s Amblin Entertainment will produce it, along with Graham King, who also produced the Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Barry Gibb, the only surviving member of the Bee Gees, will executive-produce the film.

The movie will tell the story of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb as they rose to fame from ’60s pop stars, to ’70s disco kings, to writers and producers of hits for other artists in the ’80s.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.