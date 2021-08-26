Lacey was walking her dog when she saw a bumble bee in distress, so she saved it.

The teenager who rescued a bumblebee says it’s now a loyal pet,

following her everywhere, and even sleeping in a jar by her bed.

She tried to put it in a safer spot, on some flowers in a nearby park,

but it refused to stay put, buzzing back over to Lacey and crawling all over her,

and after an hour she gave up and headed home with the creature perched on her shoulder.

“Betty” the bee has gone shopping, bowling and pretty much everywhere with Lacey.

Bumblebees sting and, unlike honeybees,

they can repeatedly sting you without dying—but this has never happened

because these two have become Bee-FFs.

“Betty is totally amazing—I’ll remember this forever,” says Lacey.

