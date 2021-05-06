Bed of Rosés: Jon Bon Jovi now has candy to go with his wine

Sugarfina

A few years ago, Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi launched Hampton Water, a French rosé wine that’s been an award-winning success. Now, the two are branching out with the perfect snack to eat while you’re sipping on a glass.

The luxury candy company Sugarfina has created the Hampton Water Rosé x Sugarfina Candy Bento Box, a collection of Sugarfina’s rosé-infused sweets that are meant to complement the flavor of the wine. The Bento Box features three kinds of sweets: But First Rosé Roses, which are shaped like roses; Rosé All Day, which are shaped like gummy bears, and Rosé Frosé, which are shaped like gumdrops.

You can order the Hampton Water Candy Bento Box now online for $30. It’s the perfect thing to munch on while you’re watching Bon Jovi’s drive-in theater concert special on May 22.

