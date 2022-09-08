Become an Official Pumpkin Spice Specialist

EkaterinaMo|BigStock

Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice comes back year after year.

As time passes, it seems that “pumpkin spice season” happens earlier and earlier, and the pumpkin spiced treats become wackier and wackier.

It has become clear not all pumpkin-spiced things are created equal, and the Wishlisted team is out to see which of the most recent fancy flavored finds are a flop and which will keep us coming back for more.

We’ve already rounded up the wackiest pumpkin-spiced goodies of 2022, and now we’re on the hunt for a fall flavor aficionado to test a selection from our list and give us their honest opinion no matter the outcome.

If chosen to be our Pumpkin Spice Specialist, you will aid receive all of this year’s most…er…interesting pumpkin-spiced finds and give us your unfiltered opinion. We’ll even be sweetening the deal by handing over $1000 cash after completing all testing and submitting your reviews.

Applying is Easy:

Answer a few questions about your passion (or pity) for pumpkin spice, what the fall season means to you, and why you’re best suited for this dream job.

Here’s How it Works:

If chosen, you’ll receive some of this year’s wackiest pumpkin spice items and a survey to complete during the testing process. Upon completion of your testing and giving us your honest opinions, you’ll receive $1,000 for your time!

You’re Perfect For This If You:

Love (or hate) pumpkin spice

Have opinions and aren’t afraid to share them

Want to kick off the Fall season $1,000 richer

Can receive deliveries of multiple packages (UPS, FedEx, etc.)

Are over 18, a U.S. resident, and agree to our Terms & Conditions

All the details: HERE

