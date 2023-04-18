Bebe Rexha responds to her weight trending on TikTok: “It just sucks”

ABC

Bebe Rexha is speaking out after noticing her weight was a trending topic over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter Sunday, the “I’m Good” singer shared a screenshot of a TikTok where the trending search read “bebe rexha weight.”

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting,” she wrote. “I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

In a following tweet, Bebe, 33, added, “I’ve always struggled with my weight. A b**** likes to eat.” And, when one fan reminded her, “As long as YOU are happy then it doesn’t matter!!!! Don’t starve yourself and lose your happiness,” she responded, “I’m working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now.”

Bebe was met with encouraging messages from fans, with one tweeting, “You look amazing, don’t let that get to you! Dream body fr.”

Another added, “And you look beautiful no matter what there are more important things in the world that people should focus on instead of other peoples weight or appearance.”

