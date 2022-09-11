Beast mode: Josh Groban to star in ABC’s ‘Beauty the Beast: A 30th Celebration’

Doug Inglish

Josh Groban’s next role is positively beastly.

He’ll star as Beast in ABC’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, airing December 15 on ABC and on Disney+ the next day. The two-hour reimagining of the Disney classic will mix animation and live-action and will be taped in front of a live audience.

EGOT-winning legend Rita Moreno will serve as narrator, while Broadway star Joshua Henry will portray Gaston. As previously announced, Grammy and Oscar-winning singer H.E.R. will play Belle.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the original Beauty and the Beast, the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

“I’m humbled and honored to play Beast in this celebration for @disney and @abcnetworks,” Josh wrote on Instagram.” He offered a special thanks to composers Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman for creating the unforgettable music for the movie, which he calls a “masterpiece.”

As previously reported, Josh will return to Broadway next year in the lead role in the revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

