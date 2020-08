Photo Credit: Bigstock user Melissa Kopka

The last remaining Blockbuster Video store is not too far away in Bend, Oregon. Now you can experience it in a whole new 90’s sleepover themed way.

Last Remaining Blockbuster Converted Into Airbnb https://t.co/DE5XmqmjKP — TMZ (@TMZ) August 12, 2020

The airbnb rental price is only $4 a night. Ironically a penny more than a video rental. Plus there’s snacks and pizza… OH and a big, old school, rear projection, not so flat screen TV.

Also, I’m pretty sure I had those same sheets.