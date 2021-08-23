Barry Manilow’s musical ‘Harmony’ coming to the NYC stage in 2022

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation

Barry Manilow’s Harmony musical is coming to New York City for a spring 2022 run.

The stage show will be presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in the Edmond J. Safra Hall Theatre at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Previews are set to begin March 23, with regular performances running from April 13 through May 8.

Harmony was created by Manilow and Bruce Sussman and first premiered at California’s La Jolla Playhouse 25 years ago. It was initially set to make its NYC debut in 2019, but was bumped to 2020 and then postponed again due to the pandemic.

“In our long and exciting collaboration, nothing thrills us more than today’s announcement that our beloved HARMONY is coming to the National Yiddish Theatre Foksbiene in New York,” Manilow and Sussman said in a statement. “This is what we’ve always wanted to do — create an original show with an original score based on a story that needs to be told.”

According to the show description, Harmony is based on the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, “a group of six talented young men, Jewish and gentile, who came together in 1920s Germany and took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics.”

