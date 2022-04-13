Barry Manilow to miss premiere of his new stage musical ‘Harmony’ after testing positive for COVID

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation

The official New York City premiere of Barry Manilow‘s stage musical Harmony is taking place tonight, but unfortunately the legendary singer and songwriter won’t be able to attend the event because he’s contracted COVID-19.

“I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, Harmony,” the 78-year-old Manilow says in a statement. “This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend.”

He adds, “Even in the face of this pandemic, we New Yorkers remain the toughest, staunchest people on the planet — so, put on a mask and go see a show!”

As previously reported, Harmony is being presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in the Edmond J. Safra Hall Theatre at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Previews began on March 23, and regular performances will run through May 8.

Harmony features music composed by Manilow and a book written by Bruce Sussman. It first premiered at California’s La Jolla Playhouse 25 years ago. It was initially set to make its NYC debut in 2019, but was bumped to 2020 and then postponed again until this year due to the pandemic.

According to the show description, Harmony is based on the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, “a group of six talented young men, Jewish and gentile, who came together in 1920s Germany and took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics.”

For more details about Harmony, visit NYTF.org.

