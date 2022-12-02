Barry Manilow cancels Las Vegas Christmas show debut due to heart condition

Robin Little/Redferns

The first night of Barry Manilow‘s series of Christmas concerts in Las Vegas wasn’t very merry: It had to be canceled due to a health issue.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Manilow, 79, was scheduled to kick off his A Very Barry Christmas holiday production at Westgate Resort and Casino on Thursday night, but the show was scrapped because the singer was experiencing atrial fibrillation, also known as an abnormal heartbeat.

According to a statement on Manilow’s Twitter account, Manilow was “being treated and will be fine” as of Thursday. He now plans two shows on Friday to make up for the cancellation: One at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.

Manilow’s Christmas shows will run through December 10. In early 2023, he’s scheduled a brief tour that kicks off January 13 in Sunrise, Florida, and wraps up January 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He returns to the Westgate for his regular Vegas residency February 16.

