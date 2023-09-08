Barbra Streisand to pair memoir with two special albums, including ‘Yentl’ 40th anniversary soundtrack

Columbia

Barbra Streisand fans have a lot to look forward to this fall: The legendary entertainer will be releasing not one but two special releases.

October 27 sees the release of Evergreens: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records as well as Yentl: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. Both of the releases will be out a week before Barbs’ highly anticipated memoir, My Name Is Barbra, due November 7.

A preview of Evergreens is available now: It’s a 2023 mix of “Evergreen (Love Theme from ‘A Star Is Born’),” featuring Barbra’s original vocals with a new arrangement. October 6 will bring an unreleased song from the Yentl soundtrack: an alternate version of the Oscar-nominated song “Papa, Can You Hear Me?”

Evergreens includes 22 songs personally selected by Barbra as some of her favorites. None of them have previously appeared on compilations before; they each “hold a special place in her heart and memory,” according to a press release.

The Yentl 40th anniversary album features a bonus disc of 15 previously unreleased songs as well as songs from the original album. The unreleased tracks include 10 demos that Barbra recorded in her living room on a cassette deck with only piano accompaniment. The package will be available on vinyl as a Barnes & Noble exclusive on two discs.

Here’s the track list for Evergreens:

“I’ll Tell The Man In The Street”

“Bewitched (Bothered And Bewildered)”

“Absent Minded Me”

“The Shadow Of Your Smile”

“Where Or When”

“Ma Première Chanson”

“I Don’t Know Where I Stand”

“I Never Meant To Hurt You”

“Letters That Cross In The Mail”

“Answer Me”

“Tomorrow”

“Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man”

“Two People”

“Some Enchanted Evening”

“I Believe”

“Isn’t It A Pity?”

“Moon River”

“Here’s To Life (Orchestra version)”

“The Windmills Of Your Mind”

“Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me) with Anthony Newley”

“Lady Liberty”

“Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born) (2023)”

