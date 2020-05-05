Barbra Streisand pays tribute to essential workers with new “You’ll Never Walk Alone” video

May 5, 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSB(LOS ANGELES) — Barbra Streisand is paying tribute to essential workers with a new music video for the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” from the musical Carousel.

The song, a recording of Barbra’s performance from the 2001 Emmy Awards, is set to a touching montage of healthcare workers, grocery store employees, delivery drivers and more as they continue to work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I sang this song almost 20 years ago after 9/11,” reads a message from Barbra at the start of the clip. “Today we face another crisis, but I think the words still apply.”

At the end of the video, the singer-actress encourages everyone to donate to DirectRelief.org, a nonprofit that provides protective gear to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

