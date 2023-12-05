Barbra Streisand doesn’t expect to make any more movies

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSB

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Barbra Streisand on the big screen, and fans shouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

When asked by People if she planned on making any more movies, she replied, “No, not really,” adding that in 2009, she spent years trying to make a Gypsy movie to no avail. She notes, “In other words, it gets exhausting, trying to come up with the structure of the movie and then have it not happen.”

Babs says there have been plenty of films she wanted to make that didn’t get done, noting, “They were about things I cared about, very interesting subjects.”

The last time Streisand was on the big screen was in 2012 in the comedy Guilt Trip. She last directed 1996’s The Mirror Had Two Faces.

Streisand, who recently released her memoir, My Name is Barbra, says she’s also partly to blame for not having a bigger movie resume.

“I had many movies that I wanted to make and then I get lazy. I go, ‘Oh yeah, to do this one, I have to have all these fittings for period clothes. This one, I’d have to live in Arkansas to do this one,’” she says. “I don’t know. It’s complicated, but I am complicated, I guess… I get lazy.”

She adds, “Bette Davis made 80 movies. I made 19. She’s a wonderful actress and she liked working. I like time off.”

